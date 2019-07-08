Minor injuries, $100K damages in Port Barrington garage fire

One person suffered minor injuries after a garage fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages July 5 in Port Barrington, authorities said.

The Wauconda Fire Protection District responded to a call at about 12:45 p.m. from a neighbor about smoke coming from the garage on the 200 block of Manchester Lane, officials said on Facebook.

There are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood, so firefighters used water from a fire tanker before they located a water source about a mile away, officials said.

One person was treated at the scene and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes, officials said.

Several neighboring agencies assisted in the response.