Beacon Place to host walk-a-thon

Beacon Place will host its 6th annual walk-a-thon to raise funds for all their programming on July 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 603 South McAlister Ave. in Waukegan. More than 400 walkers are expected to participate in what has become a community tradition to help needy families in Waukegan and North Chicago. The community walk-a-thon offers an opportunity for the entire Beacon Place family of children, parents, grandparents, volunteers, and community members to come together. Last year, more than $10,000 was raised by the walk-a-thon. During the last six years, Beacon Place has supported more than 1,000 Waukegan area families, served more than 38,500 meals, distributed 10,000 backpacks, and offered 67,500 hours of educational and enrichment programs. To donate or sponsor a walker to support Beacon Place programming and families go to https://beacon-place.org/donate-today/