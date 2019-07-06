Metra to increase train cars for high-demand areas during Taste of Chicago

Metra will increase the number of trains operating on BNSF and Union Pacific West lines next week due to anticipated crowds heading to the Taste of Chicago.

Both lines will have at least one additional car per train.

BNSF lines from Aurora to Downers Grove Main Street will see extra service from July 10 to 14, while Union Pacific West Line travelers will see increased service on July 13.

Trains will be rescheduled to offer express travel for people farther from the city, in addition to more frequent pickups for stops closer to the city.

• This report was assembled in collaboration with the Chicago Sun-Times. For the full items, visit chicago.suntimes.com.