One dead, one injured in single-car crash in Waukegan

One man is dead and another is in police custody following a single-car crash in Waukegan Thursday night which investigators believe was the result of the driver being under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast, according to officials.

Waukegan police officers were called to scene of a serious crash near the intersection of North Bonnie Brook Lane and North Lewis Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday where a black 2008 Ford Fusion had crashed into a tree, according to a news release issued by police on Friday.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for moderate injuries. The news release described the driver as a man in his 20s from Highland Park.

The passenger, described by police as a man in his 20s from North Chicago, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The Waukegan Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Investigators believe that speed and alcohol are the main contributors to the crash, according to the news release. Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.