Naperville's Ribfest reopens after storm threat forces evacuation

Naperville's Ribfest grounds have reopened and organizers say they expect them to stay open throughout the rest of Friday evening.

Organizers from the Exchange Club of Naperville temporarily evacuated Knoch Park around 1:45 p.m. Friday amid the threat of pop-up storms. The park reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The festival, which raises money to combat child abuse and domestic violence, runs through Saturday at the park at 724 S. West St. near downtown. This is the last year the iconic fest will be held in Naperville -- it's expected to move to Romeoville next year.