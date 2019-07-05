Images: Festivals Friday in the suburbs

See moments from holiday festivities Friday in the Suburbs. From Eyes to the Skies in Lisle to Frontier Days in Arlington Heights, people celebrated. Also featured are fests in Hoffman Estates and Mundelein.
Amanda Crespo and her son Danny, 21 months, of Lisle take a spin on the merry-go-round on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Mason Weikal, 3, of Naperville takes a spin on the Dragon Wagon on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Daniel Haddad, 8, of Oak Lawn balloon jousts with entertainer Ken Schultz in the Children's Area on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Entertainer Ken Schultz does his show on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kenzie Boehlen, 2, marvels as she and her father Mike of Arlington Heights watch balloons inflate on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park. The Eyes to the Skies Balloon Festival displays a wide variety of Balloons including sport balloons, specialty shape balloons, and sponsored balloons.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Scarlett Latronica, 5, of Lemont rides the toy cars on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
People meander in the food area on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Entertainer Ken Schultz juggles on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The band Fletcher Rockwell performs on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Balloonists inflate their crafts on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park. The Eyes to the Skies Balloon Festival displays a wide variety of Balloons including sport balloons, specialty shape balloons, and sponsored balloons.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A crowd gathers as balloonists inflate their crafts on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park. The Eyes to the Skies Balloon Festival displays a wide variety of Balloons including sport balloons, specialty shape balloons, and sponsored balloons.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson of Arlington Heights plays Baggo with his wife Nancy at Frontier Days on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Al Wilson of Huntley flips burgers at Frontier Days on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Stella Fitzpatrick, 14, and her friend Zoe Klicker, 14, both of Arlington Heights ride Vertigo at Frontier Days on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Lenny Wojewocki of Bartlett dodges the raindrops with his umbrella at the Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre on Friday. He was listening to the band Messenger.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Claire Bolinder, 12, of Hoffman Estates, left, and her friend Skye Lundy, 10, of Barrington ride the Spider at the Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrons ride the Ferris wheel at the Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Giles Travis of Vernon Hills and his 7-year-old daughter Giselle ride the Orient Express during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People enjoy a carnival ride during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kennedy Rosendahl, 6 of Mundelein rides the Orient Express during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Leo Putz, 4 of Vernon Hills enjoys a snow cone during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People check out carnival games during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The Mundelein Fire Department offered fire engine rides during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sean Johnston, 6 of Mundelein rides the teacups during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners perform during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners perform on the mainstage during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People enjoy some music on the lawn during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Rides were in full swing during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Scott Adams of the GLMV chamber of commerce pours a beer during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Morgan Godoy of Mundelein dances during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Tina Gomes of Mijos Restaurant works the grill during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Erika List of Mundelein dances with her daughters Morgan, 3 and Linnea, 5 during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Phineas Gleber of Luke's grills up some hamburgers during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People rock out the the music of Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer