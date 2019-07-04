No one injured by Naperville dumpster fire

Improperly discarded charcoal appears to be the cause of a large dumpster fire next to a three-story apartment building Thursday evening in Naperville, according to officials.

A crew of 26 firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was mostly contained to the dumpster, within a matter of minutes, according to a news release issued by the Naperville Fire Department Thursday night.

A resident called 911 about 6 p.m. to report seeing smoke near Orleans Drive in Naperville. First responders found fire coming from the parking lot near the three-story, 12-unit apartment building, according to the news release.

Residents were evacuated while the fire crews worked. None of the residents were displaced as a result of fire damage and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

Naperville firefighters were assisted on the scene by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, & Development Department, the Naperville Police Department, and the Warrenville and Plainfield Fire Protection Districts.