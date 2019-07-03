Oak Brook cancels fireworks, Taste
Oak Brook canceled its fireworks display scheduled for Wednesday -- and also scrapped its Thursday fireworks rain date -- due to recent severe weather and field conditions at the Sports Core Soccer and Polo Fields.
In addition, the Taste of Oak Brook, also scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled, according to a notice posted on the village website.
