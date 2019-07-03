Naperville woman in critical condition after crash in McHenry County

A 76-year-old Naperville woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated McHenry County.

Authorities responded at 3:44 p.m. to Route 176 and Dunham Road near Marengo after the two-vehicle crash, the McHenry County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities said the woman, who was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, was traveling north on Dunham Road when she ran a stop sign at Route 176 and was struck by a 45-year-old Union man in a 2017 Autocar garbage truck.

Both vehicles went off the roadway, hit a guardrail and two trees, police said.

The woman was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in critical condition. The man was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries.

That area of Route 176 was closed for approximately five hours. The crash remains under investigation.