Missing Gurnee-area woman found safe in Park Ridge

A Gurnee-area woman who hadn't been seen by her family in more than two weeks was found safe Wednesday in Park Ridge, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

Rebecca L. Crabtree, 35, left her home on June 16 without her cellphone and other personal belongings and had no contact with family members since, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities did not disclose the circumstances of her being located Wednesday, but gave thanks to the more than 1,000 community members who shared social media posts in an attempt to locate her.