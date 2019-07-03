Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

Kane County

• Jose Manuel Mendez, 28, of the 200 block of West Arrowhead Street, North Aurora, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, illegal transportation of alcohol, and no valid license after a traffic stop a 9:11 p.m. Tuesday on Banbury Road near Aurora, according to a sheriff's report. Deputies said they saw an open bottle of beer in the center console and found 2 grams of cocaine in the vehicle. Mendez also was wanted on a warrant out of DuPage County for failure to appear in court on a driving while license suspended charge, according to a sheriff's report.

• A resident of the 9N500 block of Creekwood Court near Elgin reported a theft of $2,168 from her bank account via three mobile pay apps at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The victim met someone on Twitter two months ago to invest her money. She sent $200, then stopped and realized the money had slowly been drained from her bank account from May 1 through June 3.

