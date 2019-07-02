Metra UP Northwest service stopped at Cary after train hits person

Metra UP Northwest train service has been stopped near Cary after a train hit a person.

All trains on the line were halted north of Barrington as authorities investigated the incident.

There have been no updates on the condition of the pedestrian who was struck just before 9 a.m.

Cary police closed Main Street between Jandus Road and Northwest Highway due to the ongoing investigation. Traffic is being rerouted.

Riders should expect extensive delays and check metrarail.com for service updates.