Woman, 47, killed in Long Grove home

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a Long Grove house earlier today.

Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said authorities were summoned at 12:20 p.m. to the home on the 5400 block of Tall Oaks Drive on the village's north end, near Route 22. He said two people were in the house when it's believed the 47-year-old woman was fatally shot.

"We're speaking with an individual who was present when the incident occurred," Covelli said.

Authorities do not believe there is a risk to the community. Covelli said police are interviewing family members and neighbors as part of the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office provides law enforcement services to Long Grove.

Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.