VIDEO: St. Charles river rescue -- 'They just saved their lives'
As a brewing thunderstorm whipped winds and churned waves on the Fox River, three people in a boat drifted dangerously close to the dam in St. Charles.
The boat was having engine trouble about 1,000 yards north of the dam about 1:24 p.m. Sunday, and its anchor line wasn't holding.
related
St. Charles firefighters launched a rescue boat from Pottawatomie Park and reached the boaters as their vessel neared the dam and brought them to safety.
The boaters were distressed but not physically injured. Their empty boat later went over the dam and remained upside down in the water near a bridge.
A cellphone video shot by observers on shore captured the rescue. One is heard to exclaim: "Holy crap. They just saved their lives."
|
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.