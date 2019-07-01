VIDEO: St. Charles river rescue -- 'They just saved their lives'

The Fox River dam at St. Charles was the scene of a Sunday afternoon fire department rescue. St. Charles Fire Department rescue crews called to the scene at 1:24 p.m. arrived to find two adults and a teenager in a boat having engine trouble about 1,000 yards north of the dam, according to the fire department. The boat's anchor line wasn't holding and strong winds from storms in the area were blowing the boat toward the dam, authorities said. Courtesy of Mark Rinaldi

As a brewing thunderstorm whipped winds and churned waves on the Fox River, three people in a boat drifted dangerously close to the dam in St. Charles.

The boat was having engine trouble about 1,000 yards north of the dam about 1:24 p.m. Sunday, and its anchor line wasn't holding.

St. Charles firefighters launched a rescue boat from Pottawatomie Park and reached the boaters as their vessel neared the dam and brought them to safety.

The boaters were distressed but not physically injured. Their empty boat later went over the dam and remained upside down in the water near a bridge.

A cellphone video shot by observers on shore captured the rescue. One is heard to exclaim: "Holy crap. They just saved their lives."