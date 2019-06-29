Butter, sheep and history in Geneva
The historic house at Peck Farm Park in Geneva celebrated 150 years with an anniversary party Saturday.
Visitors to the house's history gallery and discovery room enjoyed a replica silo display, an interactive family biography wall and a short documentary about the Peck family, as well as hands-on nature exploration a sheep herding demonstration and other live animals.
The free event, hosted by the Geneva Park District, also included children's games from the 1860s era and a butter-making activity.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.