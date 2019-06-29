News

Butter, sheep and history in Geneva

  • Nine-year-old Joaquin Martinez of Aurora checks out the butter he made by hand Saturday during a 150th anniversary celebration for the historic house at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. Visitors could play children's games from the 1860s era and learn about the history of the Peck family in Geneva.

  • People line up Saturday in the shade in Geneva to watch a sheep herding demonstration during a 150th anniversary celebration for the historic house at Peck Farm Park. The event highlighted the history of the farm and the Peck family's legacy in Geneva.

Daily Herald report

The historic house at Peck Farm Park in Geneva celebrated 150 years with an anniversary party Saturday.

Visitors to the house's history gallery and discovery room enjoyed a replica silo display, an interactive family biography wall and a short documentary about the Peck family, as well as hands-on nature exploration a sheep herding demonstration and other live animals.

The free event, hosted by the Geneva Park District, also included children's games from the 1860s era and a butter-making activity.

