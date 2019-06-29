Butter, sheep and history in Geneva

The historic house at Peck Farm Park in Geneva celebrated 150 years with an anniversary party Saturday.

Visitors to the house's history gallery and discovery room enjoyed a replica silo display, an interactive family biography wall and a short documentary about the Peck family, as well as hands-on nature exploration a sheep herding demonstration and other live animals.

The free event, hosted by the Geneva Park District, also included children's games from the 1860s era and a butter-making activity.