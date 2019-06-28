Sun-Times: Pritzker signs $45 billion capital plan, massive gambling expansion

Branding it as "Rebuild Illinois," Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the capital plan "the most comprehensive reconstruction effort in this state's history. Associated Press file photo

New schools, roads and bridges. A massive casino in Chicago, and an array of new gambling options, including sports betting.

And a slew of new taxes.

They're all part of the $45 billion capital plan signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday in Springfield, as part of his statewide tour continuing through Monday to tout the new spending package that marks the latest in a legislative winning streak to open the Chicago Democrat's tenure.

Branding it as "Rebuild Illinois," Pritzker called the capital plan "the most comprehensive reconstruction effort in this state's history.

