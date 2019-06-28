Schaumburg to start restoring 19 as the cutoff age at Teen Center

Schaumburg officials plan to begin gradually transitioning 10 attendees of the village's Teen Center at The Barn on Civic Drive who are over the age of 19 out of the program this summer. These young adults have claimed difficulty finding socialization opportunities elsewhere. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg, 2012

Zac Scalafini, who turned 20 last fall, has been advocating that services at Schaumburg's Teen Center be provided for young adults who are a few years beyond high school. Courtesy of Zac Scalafini

Though some of those affected remain resistant to the idea, Schaumburg officials plan to begin transitioning about 10 regular attendees of the village's Teen Center who are older than 19 out of the program and restoring that as the cutoff age to participate.

Trustees and staff members at Thursday's health and human services committee meeting voiced sympathy for those who say they've had difficulty in finding other social opportunities, but officials noted the plan includes providing individualized counseling and resources to help those who need extra support in taking the next step into adulthood.

Resident Melanie Silver said that would include her 19-year-old son, who is high functioning on the autism spectrum, while most support for adults with special needs is aimed at those with greater cognitive disabilities.

Her 13-year-old son, David, also said there have been no issues with older attendees.

But Police Chief Bill Wolf and Human Services Supervisor Kristin Jordan said no specific problems need to have occurred at the Teen Center for there to be plenty of evidence elsewhere that such a mixing of age groups is not a good idea.

Trustee Mark Madej, who chairs the committee, said it was an oversight by officials that led to the current situation. Trustee Marge Connelly said she served on the Schaumburg Park District board for 12 years and knows that Illinois' special recreation associations for adults with special needs are one of the areas in which the state excels nationwide.

The village plans to gradually reduce the number of days per week that those older than 19 can attend the Teen Center; after Sept. 30, they will need to go elsewhere.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Those qualified may apply in a year for volunteer opportunities, however.

Zac Scalafini, 20, who's been attending the Teen Center since 2012, said he hasn't found the same fit in any of the clubs at Harper College in Palatine, which he now attends. He asked that an older cutoff age be chosen for what he hopes can be seen as a "youth center."

"It's a stepping down that doesn't really need to occur," he said of the transition plan. "It shouldn't be a forced thing, like a butterfly release. ... It's troubling to a lot of us. I just don't want to lose our home."

Wolf said only about half the Teen Center's attendees are within the target age range, and the goal is to increase that percentage by making it welcoming environment for younger teens.