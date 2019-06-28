Police find 'no credible threats' after Civil War Days investigation

Days after Lake County Forest Preserve District officials canceled the annual Civil War Days re-enactment because of what they called security concerns, Lake County sheriff's police on Friday announced their investigation turned up no credible threats.

"There is no evidence of any crime," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Civil War Days had been scheduled for July 13-14 in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. It's been held annually for 27 years.

Forest district leaders on Monday canceled the event, saying they had safety concerns after receiving phone calls and emails and reading social media posts that contained inflammatory remarks.

Those calls, emails and other comments came after forest board President Angelo Kyle first announced he called off the event on his own because of racial concerns but then let the event briefly stay on the schedule.

As a result of that communication, district officials said they feared some groups would use the event as a platform, and that those demonstrations could cause a tense and uncontrollable situation.

Forest district leaders have not publicly detailed those comments. Lake County Forest Preserve District Commissioner Dick Barr requested the sheriff's police investigate the complaints.

On Tuesday, sheriff's police requested all documentation and information concerning any threats made regarding Civil War Days from the forest district.

The following day, sheriff's police met with Lake County Forest Preserve District Public Safety Director John Tannahill. Later in the day, the forest district gave sheriff's police more than 500 pages of documents, 20 voicemail recordings and two videos that had been posted on Facebook.

Kyle also forwarded dozens of emails and voicemails he received regarding the controversy.

Sheriff's detectives reviewed the material and found no credible threats to forest district officials, employees or property, nor credible threats against potential Civil War Days participants or attendees.

Detectives also interviewed two people who'd commented on the controversy on social media.

"While their comments were in extreme poor taste, there was no criminal intent (or) threat surrounding their message," sheriff's police said in Friday's news release.