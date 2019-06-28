Mom and son escape safely from burning SUV in Arlington Heights

A car became engulfed in flames near Hickory and Euclid avenues Friday morning in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Carl Wagner

A mother and her son were able to get out of their SUV Friday morning in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Their Acura MDX was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived after 9 a.m. at the corner of Hickory and Euclid avenues, where the driver stopped.

Flames and heavy black smoke blasted through the car windows, and firefighters used a single hose to extinguish the blaze. The car was a total loss.