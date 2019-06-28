Crime

Man sentenced to 12 years for 2017 Arlington Heights burglary

  • Antonio Jones

    Antonio Jones

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Chicago man who authorities said entered an Arlington Heights home in May 2017 and took $50,000 from the owners was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Antonio Jones, 33, of the 1000 block of West 14th Street pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and residential burglary Wednesday in exchange for two 12-year sentences, which he will serve concurrently, according to court records.

Jones was also ordered to pay $429 in fines. He received credit for 561 days in custody, court records show.

Jones and another man were told there was a large sum of money in the house, which they entered about 11:25 p.m. May 17, 2017, according to police. The men, who wore masks, were gone within five minutes, police said. The residents were not injured.

At the time of Jones' arrest in December 2017, he had on him 51 small plastic bags containing heroin, police said.

