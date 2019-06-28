Gurnee to begin mosquito spray Sunday night

A village of Gurnee contractor will do the first communitywide mosquito abatement treatment of the summer Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the village. The treatment, conducted by a Clarke Environmental Management crew, is part of the village's ongoing mosquito abatement program aimed at reducing the threat of West Nile virus. The spraying does not pose a risk to residents. Those who are sensitive to odors or chemicals may want to keep their windows and doors closed during the treatment. For more information on eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds visit gurnee.il.us/mosquito=abatement.