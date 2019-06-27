Westbound Northwest Highway closed in Palatine after pavement buckles

Westbound Northwest Highway in Palatine has been closed after a portion of the road buckled Thursday evening, officials said.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane, according to a Facebook post from the village.

Traffic is being detoured north onto Sterling Avenue, which will bring drivers to Dundee Road, the post said.

IDOT is on the scene repairing the road and expects to finish work by the end of the evening, police said.

Officials advised drivers to avoid the area.