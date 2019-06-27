Feder: David Plier replacing Larry Wert as broadcast museum chair

David Plier, a marketing and branding executive and weekend talk-show host at WGN 720-AM, will succeed Larry Wert as interim chairman of Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications, Robert Feder writes.

Wert announced Wednesday he'll step down from the post effective Friday, but will continue to serve on the board and executive committee of the nonprofit museum.

As interim chairman since October 2016, Wert was credited with rescuing the museum from insolvency by selling two floors of its four-story building at 360 North State Street, and securing two long-running exhibitions, "Saturday Night Live: The Experience" and "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics." He also oversaw the retirement of Bruce DuMont, the museum's founder and president, in 2017.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.