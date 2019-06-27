Dogtopia of Deer Park hosting special event Saturday

Dogtopia of Deer Park is hosting a special free event Saturday at 21540 W. Field Parkway in the village.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it'll involve America's Vet Dogs and Chicago-based Sit, Stay, Read, with both nonprofits showcasing their work.

Dogtopia's Fetch it Forward foundation provides grants to America's Vet Dogs and Sit, Stay and Read. The first 100 visitors will receive Dogtopia swag bags and a day of free day care. There also will be music, a doggy food truck with dog-only treats, a photo booth and more.

Dogtopia is a day care focused on socialization, education, and exercise for dogs. Dogtopia will be celebrating the opening of the 100th location for the nationwide chain.