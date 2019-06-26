What we're watching: Gigi's Playhouse namesake Gigi Gianni nails national anthem at Wrigley Field
What a moment! Hoffman Estates' Gigi Gianni, 16, nailed the national anthem Tuesday night before a packed crowd of Cubs fans at Wrigley Field.
Gigi is the namesake for Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, which were started by her mother, Nancy.
"She's really representing our community, showing against all odds you can do whatever you want to," Nancy Gianni told ABC 7.
Here's her entire performance.
