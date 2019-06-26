Schaumburg Park District hosts adult scavenger hunt July 13

Teams will explore lesser known areas of the Schaumburg Park District while searching for clues and competing for prizes during the Sizzling Summer Adult Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 13. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

The Schaumburg Park District is offering residents the opportunity to exercise both their legs and their minds during the Sizzling Summer Adult Scavenger Hunt Saturday, July 13.

From 7 to 9:45 p.m. that evening, teams of four will spread out to some of the less explored areas of the park district to search for clues and apply their deductive skills while competing for prizes.

"It can get a little intense at times, as teams try to beat the clock," the park district's General Program Supervisor Kathleen Benson said in a written statement. "There will be different games at the various locations. We look forward to watching teams use their brain power to solve them and participate in friendly competition."

The larger prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams, while smaller prizes are available to be won at each individual site. Light snacks will be served along with a free drink -- including alcohol-free choices -- at the end of the hunt.

The start and end locations, as well as reminders, will be emailed to registered teams before the event.

Competitors should bring their smartphones due to the difficulty in guessing the locations of the hunt.

The cost is $65 per team and only team captains need to register. All participants must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, including on how to register, call (847) 490-7020 or visit parkfun.com.