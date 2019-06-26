Elk Grove police investigating death of 28-year-old woman

Elk Grove Village police and the Cook County medical examiner's office are awaiting toxicology results to make a determination of the cause of death of a 28-year-old woman found Tuesday in the bathtub of her apartment on Leicester Road.

The results are expected to take several weeks, Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said.

The woman's roommate called 911 and has been very helpful in the death investigation, Gaspari said.

A child also lived in the apartment and is now being cared for by someone else, he said.

No further details of the early investigation were immediately available Wednesday.