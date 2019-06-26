Crime

Bartlett police arrest Streamwood man on burglary charge

  • Travious O. Brown Utley

    Travious O. Brown Utley

 
Daily Herald report

Bartlett police Tuesday arrested a Streamwood man subsequently charged with residential burglary.

Travious O. Brown-Utley, 21, of the 500 block of Lacy Avenue, was taken to the DuPage County jail in Wheaton to await his bond hearing.

At about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a townhouse on the 600 block of Harbor Terrace to investigate a report of a residential burglary, police said. A witness reported several males carrying two flat-screen televisions out of the home and then leave in a silver Chrysler Voyager minivan.

Hanover Park police found the vehicle on Walnut Drive near Catalpa and observed the stolen televisions inside, according to police. Bartlett police said Brown-Utley was arrested after an investigation.

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 