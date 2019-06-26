Bartlett police arrest Streamwood man on burglary charge
Bartlett police Tuesday arrested a Streamwood man subsequently charged with residential burglary.
Travious O. Brown-Utley, 21, of the 500 block of Lacy Avenue, was taken to the DuPage County jail in Wheaton to await his bond hearing.
At about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a townhouse on the 600 block of Harbor Terrace to investigate a report of a residential burglary, police said. A witness reported several males carrying two flat-screen televisions out of the home and then leave in a silver Chrysler Voyager minivan.
Hanover Park police found the vehicle on Walnut Drive near Catalpa and observed the stolen televisions inside, according to police. Bartlett police said Brown-Utley was arrested after an investigation.
