Bartlett police arrest boy on armed robbery charge

Bartlett police arrested a boy Sunday on a juvenile charge of armed robbery that alleges he threatened a person with a BB gun and stole a cellphone in a village park.

Officers called to Bartlett Park at about 7 p.m. Sunday were told by the victim that two boys approached and asked to borrow the phone to make a call. The boys then fled with the phone.

When the victim tried to catch them, one pulled what appeared to be a silver handgun from his waistband and made a threatening comment, police said.

Officers caught one of the boys near Lake Street and Oak Avenue. He was petitioned to Cook County Juvenile Court for armed robbery, police said. Police also recovered a BB gun in the field behind Eastview Middle School, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate and are trying to identify the second boy involved.