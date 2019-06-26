Aurora woman now charged with murder after infant son dies

Trivea S. Jones is charged with the murder of her 6-month-old son.

A 23-year-old Aurora woman arrested last week on charges she critically injured her 6-month-old son is now charged with first-degree murder after he died Tuesday.

Trivea S. Jones' bail was increased from $500,000 to $2 million on Wednesday by Kane County Judge Keith Johnson, meaning she would need to post $200,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

Authorities say they responded Friday to the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive for an unconscious infant. Jones later was charged with aggravated battery to a child under 13 years old and aggravated domestic battery.

Authorities said Jones admitted slamming the baby against a piece of furniture and leaving him unconscious on the floor before asking a neighbor to call police.

The baby was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center, where he died Tuesday, according to Kane County prosecutors. The boy's injuries included a fractured skull, authorities say.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

She faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and would 100 percent of the sentence.

She does not have any previous arrests in Kane County, records show.