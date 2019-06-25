Feder: Crain's hires Daily Line's A.D. Quig

A.D. Quig, a reporter and producer for The Daily Line, a subscription newsletter on state and local politics, has been hired to cover government and politics for Crain's Chicago Business, Robert Feder writes.

Her hiring signals an expansion of the "power and influence" beat for the publication and its website.

