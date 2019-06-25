2-story garage catches fire, but no one hurt in Elgin

A garage fire Tuesday in Elgin caused an estimated $10,000 in damage but spared nearby homes and did not result in any injuries, authorities said.

The fire in a two-story detached garage was reported at 5:29 p.m. from the 840 block of Duncan Avenue northeast of the city's downtown, the Elgin Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters said the homeowner called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the roof of the garage. When crews arrived five minutes after the call, they saw smoke coming from both floors of the structure, which they said was locked and unoccupied.

Firefighters put out the flames without 14 minutes of their arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.