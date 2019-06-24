Warrant: Carpentersville man admitted stabbing to mom as he washed knife

A Carpentersville man accused of attempted murder told his mom that he stabbed someone after he washed the knife and threw it in the trash at her home, according to a search warrant.

Juan J. Rivera, 35, of the 2100 block of Tepee Circle, is charged with attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated battery in the June 12 morning stabbing of an Elgin man over money owed for roofing work, according to authorities and Kane County court records.

In a recently unsealed affidavit used to secure a search warrant for Rivera's DNA, the house on Tepee and the victim's work van, police shed more light on the attack, which occurred in front of Rivera's parents' house at about 9 a.m.

Rivera's boss drove to meet Rivera outside the house on Tepee and, while the man was counting money, Rivera reached through the window and into the work van, cutting the man on his right hand and stabbing him in the chest, according to the affidavit.

Rivera's sister, according to the affidavit, told police she woke up to a "commotion" inside the house and saw her brother cleaning the knife in the kitchen sink before throwing it into the trash can.

Rivera told his mom that he "loved her" and that he "stabbed" someone before he "abruptly" left the house, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, police found the serrated blade of a knife, its handle missing, on the ground outside the victim's van, according to the affidavit. The affidavit does not say how much money Rivera was owed.

Rivera is being held at the Kane County jail on $800,0000 bail, meaning he must post $80,000 to be released while the case is pending.

If convicted of the most severe charge of attempted murder, he faces six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation. Rivera is next due in court on Wednesday.