Probation for Geneva man in 2015 marijuana, domestic arrest

A Geneva man arrested in late 2015 on charges of sex abuse and marijuana possession and cultivation has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty late last week.

Jose M. Delatorre, 39, of the 300 block of North First Street, was sentenced to probation and $3,765 in fines after pleading guilty to manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, according to Kane County court records.

In exchange for the plea, Kane County prosecutors dismissed charges of aggravated sexual abuse and production of five marijuana plants or less, both felonies, according to court records.

Prosecutors also dropped a misdemeanor domestic battery charge months before Delatorre pleaded guilty before Judge D.J. Tegeler last week, records show.

The sex abuse charge, which was the most severe, carried a punishment ranging from probation to up to five years in prison, along with registration as a sex offender. Delatorre was accused of fondling a woman against her will, according to court records.

A message left with Delatorre's defense attorney, Stacy McCullough, was not returned.

According to Geneva police, a woman called authorities to Delatorre's house Dec. 11, 2015, and showed them a Mason jar containing marijuana packaged in multiple plastic bags.

Officers also saw a digital scale and rubber gloves in the apartment, and the woman showed officers a canvas-type structure in the basement, complete with marijuana plants, grow lights and water filtration and ventilation equipment, according to a Geneva police report.

The woman, who described herself as being in dating relationship with Delatorre, also told police he was waiting for her when she got off work later that night, grabbed her arm, bruising it, and pulled her to his car, according to the report. Delatorre was arrested and charged the next day, records show.

If Delatorre violates his probation, he could be resentenced to up to three years in prison.

Delatorre also must complete 50 hours of community service and served three days in jail before he posted bond in the case.