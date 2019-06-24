Feder: Radio legend Terri Hemmert leaving midday shift at WXRT
Terri Hemmert, the Radio Hall of Famer who's been the heart and soul of WXRT 93.1-FM for 45 years, says she is cutting back her workload at the Entercom adult album alternative station but will "continue to be proud of being part of the XRT family," reports Robert Feder.
Hemmert, 71, told colleagues in an email today that she plans to step down from her Monday-through-Friday midday shift in a few weeks and switch to "a schedule with much more flexibility."
Read the full story here.
