Police investigate rollover crash in Arlington Heights

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Arlington Heights Saturday afternoon that left one driver with minor injuries.

According to Arlington Heights police, officers were called to the intersection of Northwest Highway and Ridge Avenue at approximately 3:45 p.m. in response to a collision between a 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country.

Both drivers and a witness told officers the Toyota was east on Northwest Highway when it went through a red light at Ridge and struck the Chrysler, causing it to roll onto its roof, police said Sunday.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 41-year-old Arlington Heights woman, was wearing her seat belt and suffered only minor injuries, police said. Her children, ages eight and 10, were unharmed.

The driver of the Toyota, a 54-year-old Palatine man, told police his brakes failed before going through the intersection. Given the serious nature of a vehicle defect allegation, accident investigators will be taking further steps to validate or refute the claim, police said.