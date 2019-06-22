Knitters blanket Libertyville trees, fences in colorful yarn

Knitting fans stormed downtown Libertyville and Cook Park Saturday, wrapping trees, benches and fences in red, white and blue knitted and crocheted pieces in an event called a yarnstorm.

"This is one of the most joyous art installations I've ever worked on. This is multi-genrational. Hundreds of hands have come together to knit these things over months and months," said Beth McKenna of Libertyville.

This year's theme was "Wrapped in Liberty!" and was sponsored by the David Adler Music & Arts Center and the Libertyville Arts Commission.

It is the second year for the project, which knitters hope will be an annual event.

"It's a celebration of art that's getting lost," said Erin Armstrong of Libertyville.

Last year's event took place during the winter months.

The material used last year will decorate Milwaukee Avenue, along with new pieces in Cook Park.

The art will be left up until Labor Day.