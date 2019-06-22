News

Knitters blanket Libertyville trees, fences in colorful yarn

  • Pamela Craig of Libertyville wraps a tree in yarn as knitting fans yarnstormed downtown Libertyville Saturday. The event was titled "Wrapped in Liberty!" as part of the David Adler Music & Art Center's community arts initiative.

      Pamela Craig of Libertyville wraps a tree in yarn as knitting fans yarnstormed downtown Libertyville Saturday. The event was titled "Wrapped in Liberty!" as part of the David Adler Music & Art Center's community arts initiative. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Linda Banks of Libertyville, left, and Dawn Hall of Mundelein attach knitted yarn to a tree Saturday in Libertyville's Cook Park.

      Linda Banks of Libertyville, left, and Dawn Hall of Mundelein attach knitted yarn to a tree Saturday in Libertyville's Cook Park. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Elise Steffe of Libertyville and her sons Andrew, 8, and Jack, 10, put together a knitted piece to be wrapped on a tree Saturday in Libertyville.

      Elise Steffe of Libertyville and her sons Andrew, 8, and Jack, 10, put together a knitted piece to be wrapped on a tree Saturday in Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Knitting fans stormed downtown Libertyville and Cook Park Saturday, wrapping trees, benches and fences in red, white and blue knitted and crocheted pieces in an event called a yarnstorm.

"This is one of the most joyous art installations I've ever worked on. This is multi-genrational. Hundreds of hands have come together to knit these things over months and months," said Beth McKenna of Libertyville.

This year's theme was "Wrapped in Liberty!" and was sponsored by the David Adler Music & Arts Center and the Libertyville Arts Commission.

It is the second year for the project, which knitters hope will be an annual event.

"It's a celebration of art that's getting lost," said Erin Armstrong of Libertyville.

Last year's event took place during the winter months.

The material used last year will decorate Milwaukee Avenue, along with new pieces in Cook Park.

The art will be left up until Labor Day.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 