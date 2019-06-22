Fundraisers in Schaumburg step up ... er, down ... for Habitat
It wasn't your typical day at the office.
For a number of suburban residents Saturday, it was a step down the corporate ladder as they rappelled along the side of a Schaumburg office building in the name of a good cause.
The Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley hosted its annual High Ropes For Habitat fundraiser. Individuals and corporate teams made their way down the 21-story building at 425 N. Martingale Road to raise money to support the Elgin-based chapter's efforts.
To contribute, go to nfvrappel.org.
