Fundraisers in Schaumburg step up ... er, down ... for Habitat

  • Pilar Garcia of Elgin, a recipient of Habitat for Humanity's services, gets ready for her descent with the help of Schaumburg Fire Department Capt. John Schneidwind on Saturday during the 2019 High Ropes for Habitat fundraiser. Participants rappelled along the side of a 21-story Schaumburg building.

  • Dawn Bradshaw of Lombard descends a 21-story Schaumburg building on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity's 2019 High Ropes for Habitat fundraiser.

  • Victoria Hannon of Carpentersville begins her descent along the side of a 21-story building in Schaumburg during the 2019 High Ropes for Habitat fundraiser Saturday.

Daily Herald report

It wasn't your typical day at the office.

For a number of suburban residents Saturday, it was a step down the corporate ladder as they rappelled along the side of a Schaumburg office building in the name of a good cause.

The Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley hosted its annual High Ropes For Habitat fundraiser. Individuals and corporate teams made their way down the 21-story building at 425 N. Martingale Road to raise money to support the Elgin-based chapter's efforts.

To contribute, go to nfvrappel.org.

