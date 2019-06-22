Chicago man dies from I-90 crash injuries

A Chicago man died after a four-vehicle collision Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Des Plaines, authorities said Saturday.

Andrew Szimon, 54, was stopped in traffic on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near the Elmhurst Road exit about 8 a.m. when Stepan Dehod, of Hamtramck, Michigan, struck Szimon's Blue Jeep Patriot with his White Volvo semitrailer truck, according to the Illinois State Police.

The impact caused a chain reaction with two other vehicles, the news release said. The people in the other vehicles were not injured.

Szimon was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died Saturday morning.

Dehod was taken to a hospital as a precaution due to emotional distress after the crash, the release said. Authorities are still investigating the collision