Reports of sound of gunfire north of Allstate Arena in Rosemont

 
Rosemont authorities investigated multiple reports of the sound of gunfire north of the Allstate Arena on Friday but could not confirm a shooting actually occurred.

The public safety department received three or four reports after 1:30 p.m. Friday of what callers said sounded like gunshots on Barry Street south of Touhy Avenue -- a residential area that includes several apartment buildings and the Barry Recreational Center.

Officers established a perimeter and put the rec center on temporary lockdown as a precaution. Kids remained inside with several officers, according to Superintendent Donald Stephens III.

After conducting a systematic search of the area, detectives could find no victims, and the lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m., authorities said.

Several uniformed officers were to remain in the area to conduct a further canvass search for evidence and to obtain witness statements.

