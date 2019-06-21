Recipe for success? Lake County jail program gives inmates culinary skills

Inmates at the Lake County jail last week took part in a new pilot program teaching food safety and food industry management skills. Those who completed the intense three-day course earned a state culinary certificate good for five years, giving them a leg up on fellow jobseekers. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

George Allen has a passion for food.

From cooking for his family at home to his two decades' experience working at everything from fine dining restaurants in Chicago to the catering staff at the College of Lake County, it's a big part of his life. And now the Grayslake resident believe he's ready to take his culinary career to the next level by opening his own Caribbean and Creole eatery.

First, he'll need to take care of the driving offenses that have had him locked up in the Lake County jail since May. But even behind bars, Allen is working toward his dream, thanks to a new pilot program launched this month by the Lake County sheriff's office.

Allen and nine other inmates volunteered last week to participate in the IN2WORK Program, an intense three-day course focusing on food safety and food industry management. Those like Allen who completed the course and passed its final exam earned a state culinary certification good for five years.

"The program was very intense," Allen told us from the jail Wednesday. "The director told us we did in three days what normally takes a month."

Allen said he jumped at the opportunity to learn more about the management side of the business and better prepare him to pursue opening a restaurant of his own.

"While I'm in here, I'm trying to stay active and participate in any program they offer," he said.

An instructor works with Lake County jail inmates last week during the jail's new IN2WORK Program, an intense three-day course focusing on food safety and food industry management. - Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

The culinary course is one example of new Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg's efforts to add more programming for inmates at the county jail. The jail recently hosted volunteers from the Lake Forest-based Art Impact Project, who worked with inmates to create artwork, and has added programs such as a cognitive behavior change class, yoga and the Read to Me Story Book Project that allows parents to record themselves reading books for their children.

The sheriff also restarted the GED program for inmates. Ten have signed up for the course, scheduled to begin next week.

"I believe when an inmate is provided education, tools and skills, it gives them a significantly better chance at finding employment upon their release, thus reducing the likelihood of recidivism," Idleburg said.

"In fact, an Antioch restaurant owner saw our social media post about this program and already reached out saying she'd like to offer a second chance to those participating in the program and provide them a job, upon their release," he said. "There is no better example of community helping community to get back on their feet and positively contribute to society."

