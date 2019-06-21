Police: Man punched woman, pulled her from car

A St. Charles man was charged with aggravated domestic battery after police say he punched a woman, pulled her from her vehicle and tried to force her inside her house.

Aric J. Bandur, 38, also was charged with felony counts of trespass to residence and criminal damage to property, along with misdemeanor battery. He was being held on $125,750 bail.

Police said Friday they responded to a residence on the 1700 block of Cumberland Green Drive at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a domestic battery.

Bandur had fled by the time authorities arrived, but their investigation found he had confronted the victim in her car, punched her in the face, pulled her from the car, and began to attempt to force her into her residence, according to a news release.

She was able to escape to a neighbor's house.

The next day, police came to the house at 4:04 p.m. for the report of a home invasion. They arrested Bandur as he was walking away.

Police said Bandur tried to break in, but a neighbor who heard the woman screaming for help entered the residence and tried to intervene. Authorities say Bandur pushed the neighbor and told him to leave. No one was injured.

Bandur is due in court again June 28.