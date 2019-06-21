News

Long Grove fest offers all sorts of strawberries -- even fried

  • Chocolate-covered strawberries entice during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

      Chocolate-covered strawberries entice during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Alexis Dayton, 11, of Mount Prospect, left, Bradley Kavanaugh, 3, of Barrington and Anthony Fiore, 4, of Mount Prospect play by the fountain Friday during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove.

      Alexis Dayton, 11, of Mount Prospect, left, Bradley Kavanaugh, 3, of Barrington and Anthony Fiore, 4, of Mount Prospect play by the fountain Friday during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People pack Robert Parker Coffin Road during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

      People pack Robert Parker Coffin Road during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove.

      Opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kirsty Eilers of Palatine dances with her 1-year-old daughter, Daphne, during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

      Kirsty Eilers of Palatine dances with her 1-year-old daughter, Daphne, during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comBucket Number performs during opening day of Long Grove's Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

    Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comBucket Number performs during opening day of Long Grove's Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

  • Becki Hoeft of Huntley enjoys a carnival ride with her kids Ava, 4, and Carson, 2, during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

      Becki Hoeft of Huntley enjoys a carnival ride with her kids Ava, 4, and Carson, 2, during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Isabella Kumor, 3, left, and Scarlett Carter, 4, both of Lake Forest go on a ride during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

      Isabella Kumor, 3, left, and Scarlett Carter, 4, both of Lake Forest go on a ride during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Hudson Kulas, 3, of Cary plays a carnival duck game during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday.

      Hudson Kulas, 3, of Cary plays a carnival duck game during opening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comOpening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove.

    Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comOpening day of Strawberry Fest in downtown Long Grove.

 
Daily Herald report

Strawberry Fest returned to Long Grove Friday, featuring the berry in its original form and converted into all kinds of unusual treats, including barbecued and fried on a stick.

The popular festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road.

Admission is $5 per person, with children younger than 12 admitted free. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are also welcome.

The festival also features live music on two stages with headliners including some of the area's top cover and tribute bands. The full music lineup can be found at longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-festival.

