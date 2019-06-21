Intergenerational carnival held in Buffalo Grove
Belmont Village Senior Living Buffalo Grove hosted its annual community carnival Friday, featuring intergenerational activities that allowed old and young to learn from each other.
The carnival was held on the summer solstice, when people across the world participate in a fundraising activity to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.
