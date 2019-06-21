News

Intergenerational carnival held in Buffalo Grove

  • Resident Gilda Weinert, left, gets her palm read by staff member Debbie Robins as Belmont Village Senior Living in Buffalo Grove hosted the community's annual community carnival Friday.

      Resident Gilda Weinert, left, gets her palm read by staff member Debbie Robins as Belmont Village Senior Living in Buffalo Grove hosted the community's annual community carnival Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Elaine Serbin plays a ring toss game at Belmont Village Senior Living's annual community carnival Friday in Buffalo Grove.

      Elaine Serbin plays a ring toss game at Belmont Village Senior Living's annual community carnival Friday in Buffalo Grove. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Belmont Village Senior Living Executive Director Maureen Chippas, right, greets residents during an annual community carnival Friday in Buffalo Grove.

      Belmont Village Senior Living Executive Director Maureen Chippas, right, greets residents during an annual community carnival Friday in Buffalo Grove. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Belmont Village Senior Living Buffalo Grove hosted its annual community carnival Friday, featuring intergenerational activities that allowed old and young to learn from each other.

The carnival was held on the summer solstice, when people across the world participate in a fundraising activity to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 