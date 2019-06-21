Former Glen Ellyn fitness trainer gets 120 days in jail for sexually abusing teen

A former Glen Ellyn fitness trainer is back in DuPage County jail following a recent sentencing hearing.

Gregory Dacanay, 43, of Wheaton, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 30 months of sex offender probation. He originally faced up to seven years in prison.

A jury convicted Dacanay of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor after a March trial.

Prosecutors say the abuse of the 16-year-old boy occurred on April 14, 2018, at Health Track Sports Wellness, 875 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn. Dacanay was an employee at the time.

As part of his probation, Dacanay will submit to monitoring of his internet use and be allowed only supervised visitation with his own children; otherwise he is forbidden to have contact with minors.