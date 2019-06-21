Feder: Ryan Chiaverini to debut 'This Is Country' music video today

"Windy City Live" co-host Ryan Chiaverini has written and recorded a country music song he's about to share with the world as a tribute to his late mother, Robert Feder writes.

The music video for "This Is Country," which Chiaverini coproduced and coedited, will debut on his show today.

Now in its eighth season, "Windy City Live" airs at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 (rebroadcast at midnight weekdays).

To record the song and produce the video, Chiaverini assembled a group of Chicago musicians he's known for years in the studio of Jim Peterik, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter and founder of the band Survivor. Peterik also appears in the video.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.