Feder: New Crain's Forum tackles area's toughest problems
Crain's Chicago Business has launched an ambitious yearlong project online and in print to address what it calls the "seemingly intractable problems" facing Chicago and Illinois, Robert Feder writes.
Starting today, The Crain's Forum will explore a specific topic in depth each month with a dedicated website (outside the publication's pay wall) and a six-page special section in print.
First up is the state's unfunded pension system and the path to solvency.
Future topics will include affordable housing, gun violence and education funding.
