Elgin felon in jail on handgun, drug charges

A felon from Elgin was charged after officers found him in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine, police said.

An officer saw Miguel A. Cintora-Zavala at 2:47 a.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station on the 300 block of South State Street, according to police. The officer said he knew Cintora-Zavala, of the 200 block of Seneca Street, from past encounters, "made contact" with him and determined he had three arrest warrants. No specifics were given about the warrants.

Cintora-Zavala was arrested without incident, and officers found a bag with five grams of methamphetamine and a handgun while they searched him, police said.

Cintora-Zavala told police he found the weapon on the side of the road a month ago, according to the police report. He said he did not intend to use it but wanted to sell it, police said.

Cintora-Zavala was charged with one count of armed violence, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, in public or subsequent offense, one count of aggravated unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cintora-Zavala is being held in Kane County jail with on $805,250 bail, police said.