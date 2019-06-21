Elevated levels of carcinogenic gas detected near Waukegan factory, health officials reveal

About 100 people rallied against use of ethylene in Lake County in April 2019. courtesy of Stop ETO in Lake County

Environmental tests have revealed elevated levels of a carcinogenic gas near a Waukegan factory and lower readings at a site in Gurnee, Lake County officials announced Friday.

Monitors placed at Medline Industries in Waukegan recorded higher levels of ethylene oxide earlier this month, the Lake County Health Department said in a news release. Monitors at Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee detected less significant amounts of the potentially dangerous gas, officials said.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas used as a sterilizing agent for medical equipment and to manufacture industrial chemicals. The county became concerned about the emissions late last year after media reports about the sites.

Sterigenics, in West suburban Willowbrook, was shut down by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in February over ethylene oxide air pollution.

The health department and other officials have been concerned about potentially harmful ethylene oxide emissions from the Gurnee and Waukegan factories.

They've pushed state and federal environmental agencies to conduct testing, but they've gotten no help.

As a result of that inaction, the county health department opted to create a monitoring program, with support from leaders in Gurnee and Waukegan.