Donate a bicycle, help homeless women
Lake County Haven, a nonprofit group that aims to help homeless women and their children, is collecting used adult-size bicycles. The bikes will be given to customers who need them for transportation. Helmets are wanted, too. To donate, email volunteer@lakecountyhaven.org.
